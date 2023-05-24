INDIA

16 candidates from J&K clear UPSC Civil Services exams

Sixteen candidates from J&K have made it this year to the select list of UPSC Civil Services exams.

The result was declared by the UPSC on Tuesday.

This year, 933 candidates — 320 females and 613 males — have been declared successful whose names will now be recommended to the Government of India for various civil services, including IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS, etc.

Of the 16 candidates from J&K selected this year, Waseem Ahmad Bhat of Dooru area in Anantnag district has got 7th rank. Bhat has excelled himself this year as he stood at 225th rank in 2021.

25-year old Bhat did his B.Tech (Civil Engineering) from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

Parsenjeet Kour from Poonch district has obtained 11th rank while others, including Nittin Singh (rank 32), Naveed Ahsan Bhat (rank 84), Ambika Raina (rank 164), Navneet Singh (rank 191), Manan Bhat (rank 231), Arjun Gupta (rank 228), Manil Bejotra (rank 314), Dwarika Gandhi (rank 505), Irfan Choudhary (rank 476), Anjeet Singh (rank 565), Abhinandan Singh (rank 749), Nimranshu Hans (rank 811), Iram Choudhary (rank 852) and Aadesh Basnotra (rank 888) belonging to J&K have also figured in the final selection list.

