16 govt officials dismissed on corruption charges in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 13 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday dismissed 16 government officials for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

The dismissed officials include five headmasters, four engineers, two revenue inspectors, two clerks, one pharmacist, one Amin and a panchayat executive officer, said a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

All of them were held guilty of corruption by the vigilance court.

During the last one month, the state government has dismissed 37 government employees on corruption charges, the release said.

