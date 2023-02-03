INDIA

16 illegal structures on Goa beaches demolished

NewsWire
0
0

Goa’s Tourism Department on Friday demolished 16 illegal structures that were erected on beaches at Anjuna in North district and at Colva in South district.

Sources from the Tourism Department said that the action against these illegal structures was taken after a demarcation survey was conducted by office of Settlement and Land Records.

In a bid to create better public spaces for the public, and to crack down on illegalities, the department had recently instituted a survey through the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records wherein the entire 105-km-long coastline of Goa is being surveyed to check for illegal encroachments in beach area an government property.

On Friday action was taken against restaurants, shacks, hotels and other properties which have encroached on the government properties.

Sources said that the action will continue against the remaining illegal structures on other beach stretches of Goa in coming days.

20230203-221201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One year of lockdown, good takeaways for hospitality industry

    Parag Agrawal explains why a ‘lame-duck’ CEO will keep changing Twitter

    Amid intense heat wave, Maharashtra’s Marathwada region reels under power shortage

    Avert untoward incidents amid incessant rains: AP Minister