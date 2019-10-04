16-inch MacBook Pro may have 96W USB-C charger

San Francisco, Oct 6 (IANS) A leaked photo has alleged that Apple might ship a 96W USB-C charger with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

As per the photo, the adapter is model number A2166, and is about the same size as the 87W adapter used for the 15-inch MacBook Pro, Apple Insider reported.

Apple previously confirmed that its upcoming Pro Display XDR will be capable of up to 96W pass-through charging.

To recall, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has a 61W USB-C adapter, while the 15-inch model uses an 87W adapter.

There have been several reports that Apple will release a 16-inch MacBook Pro. As per report, it will be powered by an refresh of Intel’s Coffee Lake-H mobile processor series.

In addition, the devcie is rumoured to be the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro but will feature smaller bezel sizes for a larger display. The display will feature a 3072×1920 resolution.

–IANS

wh/ksk