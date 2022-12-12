WORLD

16 injured after bus flips in Texas

Sixteen people, including 13 children aged between one to 16, were injured after a church bus flipped on its side in the Houston area in south central US’ Texas, authorities have said.

The bus was transporting people from church service when the crash happened near an apartment complex, Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“One adult, possibly a female, is in critical condition, we are told. The rest are expected to survive their injuries,” the sheriff said.

Gonzalez said the 42-year-old driver was speeding around a curve, which caused the bus to overturn. It’s unclear how fast the driver was going, but the speed limit on the road was 30 mph (48 kmph).

The driver wasn’t injured and didn’t show signs of intoxication, Gonzalez said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

