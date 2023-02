At least 16 people were injured on Friday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Officials said that a bus going to the Moungri village from Udhampur town skidded off the road at Gulabagan.

“Sixteen people were injured in this accident. Rescue teams are on the spot and the injured are being shifted to hospital,” officials said.

Further details were awaited.

