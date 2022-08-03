Sixteen officers of J&K Administrative Service were inducted into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) on Wednesday, according to a Central government notification.

According to the notification issued by the Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions Ministry, three of the officers have been given 2013 as the year of allotment, two as 2016, three as 2017 and eight as 2018.

The induction of local officers of the J&K Administrative Service into the IAS will address the shortage of IAS officers presently faced by the Union Territory.

20220803-210601