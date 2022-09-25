SOUTH ASIAWORLD

16 killed, 30 missing after boat capsizes in Bangladesh (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

At least 16 people were killed and 30 others still missing after a boat capsized in the Karatoya river in Bangladesh’s Panchagarh district, 468 km away from the capital Dhaka, on Sunday afternoon.

“The bodies of 16 people including women and children have so far been retrieved,” Sujoy Kumar Roy, an officer of Panchagarh’s Boda Police station, told Xinhua news agency.

According to the officer, the boat carrying some 100 people capsized at about 1:30 p.m. local time. Most of the passengers managed to swim ashore after the incident.

Some 30 passengers of the vessel were still missing, said the officer, adding that a rescue operation was underway and the cause of the accident was not immediately known.

20220925-172802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan slams diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

    Pro-Pak Oppposition’s campaign against Padma Bridge irks people

    Afghanistan rejects Pak denial on its Air Force providing cover to...

    Anuk Arudpragasam’s ‘A Passage North’ shortlisted for Booker Prize 2021