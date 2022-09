At least 16 people were killed after a boat capsized in the Karatoya river in Bangladesh’s Panchagarh district, 468 km away from the capital Dhaka, on Sunday afternoon.

“The bodies of 16 people including women and children have so far been retrieved,” Sujoy Kumar Roy, an officer of Panchagarh’s Boda Police station, told Xinhua news agency.

