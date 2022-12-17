WORLD

16 killed by heavy rains in S.Africa’s Johannesburg

NewsWire
0
0

Heavy rains have killed 16 people in South Africa’s largest city Johannesburg in the last two weeks, an official said on Saturday.

‘Thus far, 23 people have been rescued by Joburg Emergency Medical Services and 148 people have been rescued by the police search and rescue,’ Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse said at a media briefing.

The torrential rains have damaged property, fauna and flora, and essential infrastructure, particularly roads, traffic lights, buildings, substations, power stations and pipelines, she added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

20221217-194802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Users can now group games on Nintendo Switch home screen

    UNFPA launches $835mn appeal to support people in crisis settings

    N.Korea convenes key parliamentary meeting without Kim

    WHO warns against Covid complacency, urges for life-saving action