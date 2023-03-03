WORLD

16 killed in traffic accident in South Africa

Sixteen people were killed in a traffic accident involving two minibus taxis and a heavy vehicle on the R579 in Motetema, Limpopo province, the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety said.

The incident took place on Friday morning.

“The accident is suspected of having happened this morning when a minibus taxi collided head-on with a truck and another minibus taxi after overtaking unsafely,” Tidimalo Chuene, the department’s spokesperson, told Xinhua on Friday.

One of the minibus taxis involved was transporting learners to school; drivers of the two taxis and six learners were among the 16 killed, Chuene said, adding that law enforcement officers at the scene cite reckless driving as a possible cause of the crash, Xinhua news agency reported.

Four passengers with serious injuries were transported to a nearby health facility for medical attention, according to the department.

