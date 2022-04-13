WORLD

16 killed in truck accident in Indonesia’s West Papua

NewsWire
0
0

At least 16 people were killed and six others seriously injured in a truck accident in Indonesia’s eastern province of West Papua on Wednesday, said Muhammad Khairul Basyar, a press officer at the search and rescue office in Manokwari district of the province.

The incident occurred at about 3 a.m. local time when the truck carrying 29 people was passing a downhill road in Minyambouw sub-district of Pengunungan Arfak district, the officer said.

“The truck hit a hill at the side of the road, 13 people died on the scene and three others were dead in a hospital, six others sustained serious wounds,” Xinhua news agency reported citing Khairul.

Seven others survived the accident, according to the officer.

20220413-134006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kremlin dismisses US election meddling accusations

    UN fund for vulnerable children in Bangladesh, Pakistan

    Israel Gaza violence: Clashes spread to West Bank

    ‘Mexico to return to economic normality by June end’