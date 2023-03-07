SOUTH ASIAWORLD

16 killed, over 100 injured in blast in Dhaka (2nd Ld)

At least 16 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in a massive explosion at a building in Siddique Bazar, a crowded marketplace in Old Dhaka, at 4:50 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, the fire service control room told IANS.

A doctor at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) told IANS that the hospital needs blood to treat the injured persons.

“The blast took place in the seven-storey building adjacent to a five-storey apartment that houses a branch of BRAC Bank. Several bank officials were injured by flying glass shards,” said Abdur Rahim, a spokesman for the bank.

The injured persons were rushed to DMCH, inspector Bacchu Mia of the DMCH police outpost told IANS.

The blast ripped through the seven-storey building, shattering the first two floors, besides damaging a passenger bus standing on the opposite side of the busy road.

The building houses several stores for sanitary products and household items. Eleven firefighting units are working on the spot to bring the situation under control.

The cause of the explosion could not be known immediately.

This was the third blast in a week to claim innocent lives after explosions at an oxygen plant in Sitakunda and at another building on Mirpur Road in Dhaka.

