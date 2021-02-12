Sixteen Ministers tabled papers regarding their ministries on the last day of the first part of the Budget Session on Friday.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence also submitted it’s eight reports.

The defence reports were tabled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ashok Bajpai on the directions of Chairman of the Upper House Venkaiah Naidu.

Among these, is the ninth report of recommendations regarding the evaluation of postal ballot voting of defence service personnel in the General Elections.

The tenth report by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and other agencies on the evaluation of the value of all weather road connectivity at International Borders and the 11th report of the General Defence Budget was also among the reports presented by Bajpai in the House.

Earlier in the day, 16 Ministers including Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal laid papers in the House.

–IANS

nnm-skp/khz/dpb