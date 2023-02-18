INDIA

16 post poll incidents of violence reported in 48 hours in Tripura

In all, 16 post poll incidents of violence were reported after the February 16 Assembly elections in Tripura in which 21 people were arrested, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said on Saturday.

Dinkarrao said that of the 400 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) deployed by the Union Home Ministry, a large number of them went to poll-bound Nagaland and Meghalaya, where Assembly elections will be held on February 27.

“A substantial number of CAPF is still in different parts of Tripura who would remain in the state till the counting of votes on March 2 to prevent any kind of post poll violence,” the CEO told the media.

Dinkarrao said that in view of the post poll violence, peace meetings were held on Saturday in all the 23 sub-divisions.

Urging people to maintain peace and harmony, the CEO said that if any one takes the law in his hand, the authority would take strict action against them.

On the day of voting on February 16, only six incidents of violence were reported from different districts of the state, the official said.

