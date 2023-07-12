New Delhi, July 12 (IANSlife) India’s leading designers will present their couture collections at the upcoming Hyundai India Couture Week 2023 in the Capital. Tarun Tahiliani, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Varun Bahl, Gaurav Gupta, Ritu Kumar, JJ Valaya, Rahul Mishra, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Shantanu and Nikhil will showcase their collections alongside Mumbai based labels Kunal Rawal and Falguni Shane Peacock. Bridal favourite Anamika Khanna, will also present her creations.

The event is scheduled to take place from July 25 to August 2nd, 2023, at the Taj Palace hotel and other off-site sites, which is being organised by Reliance

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said, “FDCI brings its magnificent shows in the 16th edition of the Hyundai India Couture Week, which bring to the fore age-old craftsmanship sharpened to suit contemporary tastes. This year we have proudly announced our association with Reliance Brands Ltd., which will help accelerate and widen the proposition.

We are also continuing our long-standing relationship with Lotus Make-up as the Beauty Partner this season. With these exciting partnerships, this edition will be a treat to the discerning audience, bringing with it the timeless elegance that couture embodies. We look forward to a mesmerising showcasing by the leading couturiers of the country in this one-of-a-kind event.”

The shows will be live-streamed on the FDCI’s digital platforms – Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and also the website.

