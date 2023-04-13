INDIALIFESTYLE

16 women injured in J&K house collapse

At least 16 women were injured on Thursday in a house collapse in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The officials said that the incident occurred when locals had assembled in a house in

the Khanetar village to mourn a death.

“Due to heavy load because of the large presence of people, the roof of the house collapsed resulting in injuries to 16 women.

“The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment,” officials said, adding that people had gathered for mourning in the house.

