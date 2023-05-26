SOUTH ASIAWORLD

16 wounded as blast rocks Afghan city

At least 16 people have been confirmed wounded after a blast rocked Pul-e-Khumri city, the capital of Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province, local media reported.

Quoting an anonymous source, private media outlet the Salam Watandar reported that at least 16 people had been taken to a hospital for medical treatment on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Eyewitnesses who declined to give their names told the news agency that security forces had cordoned off the area and ambulances were seen running around the city to transport the wounded.

The Taliban administration has yet to make a comment. No group or individual has claimed responsibility.

