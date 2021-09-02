A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the eighth floor balcony of a residential society in Sector-52 area of Gurugram on Thursday evening, the police said.

Soon after receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and took the victim to a private hospital in Sector-43 where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The police said the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be known.

“The matter is under investigation. The victim was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, but was declared brought dead. We are ascertaining the reason behind the death,” Jang Bhadur, SHO of Sector-53 police station, said.

–IANS

str/arm