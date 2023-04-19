A 16-year-old boy, who was recently released from a juvenile correction home, was stabbed to death by unidentified people on Delhi-Saharanpur highway on Wednesday, an official said.

A senior police official said that around 10:28 a.m., Shastri Park police station received a call regarding a body on second Pushta near pillar No. 92 -93 on Delhi Saharanpur Expressway following which a police team rushed to the spot.

However, when the police reached the spot, they found the teenager lying there with stab marks on his chest and between neck and head on the left side. He was rushed to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“His mobile phone was also found missing from the spot. The boy’s mother was on the spot and she reported that her son was recently released from the correction home after four months, in a case of theft,” said the official.

On initial investigation, the police team found that the boy had left the home at around 10:00 p.m on Tuesday to meet his friends.

“Struggle marks were found at the spot. Proper legal action in the case is being initiated,” the official added.

