16-yr-old stabbed to death in Delhi over petty issue

A 16-year-old old boy was stabbed to death by another teenager over a petty issue in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, an official said on Monday.

According to police, at around 2.15 a.m., a call was received at Welcome police station regarding stabbing of one boy in the stomach at Janta Colony following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“He was taken to GTB hospital by his parents, where he was declared dead by around 3.20 a.m.,” said a senior police officer, adding the deceased had sustained seven to eight stab wounds and one particularly deep leading to protrusion of small intestines in the lower abdomen.

The official said that the police have apprehended the 16-year-old accused, a resident of Janta Majdoor Colony.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that the accused was returning from work at about 2 a.m., when the deceased and his friend met him in the street.

“They fought over a petty issue. The accused stabbed the victim multiple times,” the official said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) has been registered.

