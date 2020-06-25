16-yr-old TikTok star found hanging in Delhi

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) A minor girl, who reportedly had over one million followers on the short-video platform TikTok, was found hanging at her residence in the Geeta Colony area here, the police said on Thursday.

The 16-year-old deceased also had 1.35 lakh followers on Instagram.

According to the police, information regarding the incident was received on Wednesday.

Her father found her hanging at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. No suicide note has been recovered near the body, the police said.

“The body of the victim was handed over to her family for the last rites on Thursday, though the reason behind such an extreme step is yet to be unearthed,” a senior police officer said.

–IANS

anb/arm