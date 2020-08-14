164 criminals held in one month in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 14 (IANS) Taking up a special drive against proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers and firearm smugglers etc ever since IPS officer KK Rao took charge as Police Commissioner of the district, Gurugram police has registered 156 FIRs and arrested 164 persons in nearly a month.

As per the district police’s report card released on the eve of the Independence Day, Gurugram police said it had arrested 72 proclaimed offenders, and 32 accused who had jumped bail, in the last one month. The drive was started on July 16.

Besides, 85 firearms, including countrymade pistols, and 33 cartridges were seized from them.

Gurugram police also seized 52.482 kg marijuana, 110 gm heroine, 874 gm ‘charas’ and 750 gm ‘bhang’ from drug smugglers or peddlers.

Gurugram ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said: “We have arrested 75 drug smugglers or suppliers in the district and registered 73 FIRs against them. A few women were also found involved in selling or transportation of contraband.”

As many as 89 accused were arrested in the last one month on the charge of illegal possession or supply of firearms,” Sangwan said.

“During investigations in a majority of cases, bad characters, history-sheeters, proclaimed offenders, bail-jumpers were by and large found involved in crimes in the district. The idea behind such a drive was to stop their criminal activities. Hence, the Police Commissioner has given special instructions to Crime Branch officials, local police and intelligence officers to coordinate with each other to prevent crime,” the ACP said.

