Telangana reported 166 new Covid cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours, health officials on Friday.

The fresh cases pushed the cumulative tally to 2,99,572 while the death toll mounted to 1,639.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

Greater Hyderabad saw the maximum number of cases at 27 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (14) and Rangareddy (12). Two districts reported no cases while in the remaining 25 districts the daily count was in single digit.

The number of active Covid cases continued to be on the rise as the state recorded fewer recoveries than the new infections.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the health department, the state added 17 active cases during the period. The total number of active cases now stands at 1,963 including 830 who were in home/institutional isolation.

A total of 149 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,95,970. The recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent against the national average of 97 per cent.

The health authorities conducted 40,443 tests during the same period. As many as 34,210 samples were tested in government labs, 6,233 in private labs.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, cumulative number of tests rose to 88,83,295.

Samples tested per million population climbed to 2,38,669. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 as per the WHO benchmark of 140 tests per million per day.

Over 92 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,214 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 216 private hospitals 6,863 out of 7,633 beds were vacant.

