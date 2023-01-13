INDIA

17 booked after clash between police and Dalits in UP’s Hathras

NewsWire
0
0

As many 17 people have been booked following a clash between police and Dalit locals over “removal of idols and pictures of Hindu Gods” at a religious function organised in Jatoi village under Sadabad police circle, police sources said on Thursday.

While members of the Dalits claimed that police misbehaved with them, police say they had reached the spot after they received complaints about an event being held without permission on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, a video, which went viral on social media, shows youths removing pictures of Hindu Gods from the walls of houses.

A youth with a sack can be seen and heard saying, “Have you seen any picture of Babasaheb or Gautam Buddha at the house of a Brahmin? Why have you people put these pictures inside this sack?”

Taking cognisance of the viral video, police launched an investigation and reached the spot.

Ashish Kumar, SHO of Sadabad police station, said, “The police team was attacked when they enquired whether permission was taken to organise the religious event by Dalit youths. A Sub-Inspector and a constable sustained injuries in the attack.

Seventeen attackers and 50 unidentified people have been booked under various sections. A probe is on in the matter.”

20230113-092405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man kills ex wife and daughter, commits suicide in Patna

    Chainsaws used to cut trees to clear Delhi roads after storm

    Just a week before anniversary of Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom, AAP to...

    Man kills daughter, gives body to elder child