INDIALIFESTYLE

17 families in Gujarat’s Bhutavad village face social boycott

NewsWire
0
0

Seventeen families of the barber community in Gujarat’s Bhutavad village have been facing social boycott after a youth from the community married an upper caste woman.

One of the affected, Prabhudas told media persons, “A youth from our community has married a woman from Chaudhary family (Patel), even we are against this love marriage, yet, upper caste members are socially boycotting Nai families living in the Bhutavad village since the last one week. They have stopped selling milk and other groceries to Nai families, children are not allowed to attend school, and a pregnant woman is treated badly.”

Women and children are worst affected, complained Manjulaben. “Though males tried to talk to upper caste males, they are adamant and are not allowing us to live in the village,” she alleged and demanded that the district administration should immediately intervene.

Prabhudas said, “We have submitted a memorandum to the Collector office and pleaded to rehabilitate the village.”

District Collector Narendra Meena said: “On Wednesday evening, the issue was brought to my knowledge. I have instructed the Sub Divisional Magistrate and local officers to visit the village and address the issue within 24 hours.”

20230119-123606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MP Panchayat elections: 3-phase polling from June 25

    Equities recover previous losses led by gains in media, realty, metal...

    Mentally ill UP man bites flesh off girl’s cheek

    Rural demand in India to rebound: Morgan Stanley