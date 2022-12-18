An explosion occurred on a ferry boat in Myanmar’s largest city of Yangon, injuring 17 people, according to a fire brigade official at the Kyauktada township in downtown Yangon.

Local media reports on Sunday said the boat runs on Yangon’s Pansoedan-Dala route, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The ship was going to depart from Yangon to Dala. The explosion happened in the lower room of the boat. A total of 17 were injured, four of them currently in a critical condition”, said the fire brigade official.

The injured were sent to Yangon General Hospital for treatment.

