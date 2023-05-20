LIFESTYLEWORLD

17 injured in fire in Iran’s capital

At least 17 people were injured in a fire near the Razi Square in Iran’s capital Tehran, as reported by the media.

The fire originated in a storehouse during the morning hours and six ambulances, five motorlances, and one ambulance bus were dispatched to the spot, according to Mohammad Esmaeil Tavakoli, the head of Tehran’s medical emergency organization, as quoted by the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA), on Saturday.

Tavakoli said that among the injured were two firefighters and several passersby, adding that eight of them had been transferred to medical centres for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jalal Maleki, the spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department revealed that the storehouse had received five safety warnings during the previous Iranian calendar year, which concluded on March 20.

