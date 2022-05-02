Seventeen Kashmiri youths, who returned from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir, were killed in recent counter-terror operations, sources in the security set up said.

Some of them had received weapon training, they added.

These students had gone to Pakistan for higher studies and returned with terror training. According to the sources, at least 17 were trained by the terror outfits on the behest of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and became the part of the sleeper cells active in J&K.

A large number of Kashmiri youths have been going to Pakistan on the pretext of higher studies, meeting their relatives or even for marriage purposes since 2015, as per officials in the security agencies in J&K.

They further said that these youths were misguided by the anti-India elements and some of them were also trained by the ISI’s handlers.

As per the officials, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has already filed a charge sheet against one Hurriyat leader who facilitates admissions for Kashmiri youths in various medical colleges in Pakistan in lieu of money.

The officials also said that the money collected by offering admission in medical colleges, are being used to fund the terror activities in the valley.

Explaining the modus-operandi, the officials further said that a strong lobby of the separatists groups in Kashmir arranges recommendation letters from Hurriyat leaders and also valid travel documents from Pakistan Embassy for these youths. The Pakistani Embassy also extends facilities to these students, they added.

The students or people who visit Pakistan to meet their relatives, are provided all facilities during their stay once they agree to follow their instructions, the sources stated.

