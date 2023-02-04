WORLD

17 killed, 12 injured in road accident in Tanzania

At least 17 people were killed and 12 others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a mini-bus in Tanzania’s Korogwe district in Tanga region, an official said on Saturday.

The Tanga regional commissioner, Omary Mgumba, said is a statement that the mini-bus was carrying 26 mourners and a body from Dar es Salaam to Moshi in Kilimanjaro region for burial when the accident occurred on Friday night, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The truck collided head on with the mini-bus after its driver failed to take precaution as he overtook another vehicle, Mgumba said.

He noted 10 of the injured were rushed to Tanga regional government hospital for treatment, while two others were being treated at Korogwe district hospital. The identification of the dead was underway.

