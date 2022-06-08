WORLD

17 killed in train derailment in Iran (Ld)

NewsWire
0
3

At least 17 people were killed when a train derailed and rammed into an excavator in Tabas in eastern Iran on Wednesday, media reported.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has put the number of the wounded at 50, Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident occurred at 5:30 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) as the train was moving from the eastern city of Tabas to the central province of Yazd, the agency quoted Mehdi Valipour, head of the IRCS’s Rescue and Relief Organisation, as saying.

Teams of rescuers have been dispatched to the site of the incident, which is located 50 kilometers off Tabas, he said, adding ambulances and helicopters have been sent to the site.

There were 348 people on board the train, the official news agency IRNA reported.

20220608-165002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pashupatinath to Kashi Vishwanath motorcycle rally flagged off in Kathmandu

    UN welcomes lifting of state of emergency in Sudan

    Thailand raises Covid-19 alert

    Iraqi parliament to elect new president on Feb 7