17 leaders of G20 confirm their attendance for Bali summit

Seventeen leaders of the G20 member nations have confirmed their attendance at the summit to be held in Bali on November 15-16, Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said.

Faizasyah was reluctant to name the other three leaders who have not declared their presence for security reasons, reports Xinhua news agency.

“This is related to security aspects and other things that need to be taken care of before the event,” the spokesperson told a virtual press conference.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday that new Prime Ministers of the UK and Italy, Rishi Sunak and Giorgia Meloni, had confirmed their attendance for the upcoming G20 summit.

The G20 leaders are scheduled to arrive in Bali starting November 13 and will leave the resort island on November 16 afternoon or November 17, added Marsudi.

Some of them will fly directly to Bangkok to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting.

