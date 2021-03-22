Seventeen Maoist guerrillas carrying large cash rewards on their heads will face sedition cases in Jharkhand, an official said on Monday.

According to a source in the state government, the 17 Maoists include Anal Da, who carries a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, and Ajay Mahto, who carries a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, among others. The other names include Krishna Da alias Krishna Hansda, Sahebram Manjhi and Jeetan Marandi.

The Giridih district administration had sought permission from the state to prosecute 17 Maoist guerrillas under sedition charges. The state government has now granted the permission to prosecute the Maoists under sedition charges.

Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts in Jharkhand.

