17 more K’taka IPS officers transferred now

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (IANS) A little more than a month after shuffling 13 senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, Karnataka government has again rejigged the police ranks to transfer 17 more officers, an official said.

Umesh Kumar, a 1995 batch IPS officer, currently functioning as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Principal Secretary to Government (PCAS), Home Department has been transferred as ADGP Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Economic Offences in Bengaluru. Kumar replaces B. Dayananda.

D. Roopa, a 2000 batch officer, currently in the role of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Railways, Bengaluru has been transferred as IGP and PCAS, Home Department, replacing Kumar.

Similarly, N. Shashi Kumar, a 2007 batch officer, working as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru North Division has been transferred as Superintendent of Police (SP), Wireless, Bengaluru, replacing Dharmendra Kumar Meena.

Rohini Katoch Sepat, a 2008 batch officer and currently working as DCP Bengaluru South has been transferred as SP, CID, Bengaluru.

Likewise, M. N. Anucheth, a 2009 batch officer and current DCP of Whitefield Division in the city has been transferred as DCP Bengaluru Central Division, replacing Chetan Singh Rathore.

B. Ramesh, a 2009 batch officer, working as DCP Bengaluru West Division has been shifted as SP, CID, Bengaluru.

Likewise, Iada Martin Marbaniang, a 2009 batch officer and right now working as SP Kalaburagi district has been moved as SP Anti-Naxal Force, Karkala, Udupi into an existing vacancy.

Nikam Prakash Amrit, a 2012 batch officer and currently working as SP, CID, Bengaluru has been shifted as SP Raichur district, replacing C. B. Vedamurthy.

Similarly, Ilakkiya Karunagaran, a 2012 batch officer and currently working as DCP VVIP Security in Bengaluru city has been transferred as SP, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), replacing Mohammed Sujeetha.

Meena, a 2012 batch officer and currently working as SP, Wireless, Bengaluru has been transferred as DCP Bengaluru North Division, replacing N. Shashi Kumar.

Suman D. Penneker, a 2013 batch officer has been appointed as Deputy Director, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in Mysuru, replacing Sudheer Kumar Reddy.

In the earlier reshuffle in June, Penneker who was working as SP, Kodagu district was transferred as DCP, City Armed Reserve (CAR) Units, headquarters, Bengaluru, replacing Divya Sara Thomas but that order stands cancelled now.

“The order of transfer with respect to Pennekeradated June 26 stands cancelled and further the officer is postedaas Deputy Director, KPA, Mysuru,” said Nagappa S. Pareet, Undersecretary to Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Harish Pandey, a 2013 batch officer, currently working as SP, Intelligence, Bengaluru has been transferred as DCP Bengaluru South, replacing Sepat.

Sujeetha, a 2014 batch officer, and right now working as SP KGF has been posted as DCP, CAR Headquarters in Bengaluru in an existing vacancy.

Simi Mariam George, a 2015 batch officer and currently working as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Crimes, Bengaluru has been transferred as SP Kalaburagi district, replacing Marbaniang.

C.B. Vedhamurthy, an officer from the 2015 select list and currently working as SP Raichur district has been posted as SP, Intelligence, Bengaluru, replacing Sanjeev M. Patil.

D. Devaraja, an officer from the 2015 select list and currently working as SP, CID, Bengaluru has been posted as DCP Whitefield Division Bengaluru city, replacing Anucheth.

Patil, a 2015 batch select list officer and currently working as SP, Intelligence, Bengaluru has been transferred as DCP Bengaluru West Division, replacing Ramesh.

Meanwhile, the government has declared three positions as equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of SP Mandya District.

The three posts include SP, Wireless in Bengaluru, Deputy Director, KPA in Mysuru and DCP Bengaluru Whitefield Division.

