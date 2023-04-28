DIASPORAINDIA

17 more Sudan evacuees from Telangana return home

Seventeen more persons from Telangana who were stranded in strife-torn Sudan have returned to India safely.

With this, a total of 31 people from Telangana have returned home.

Fourteen persons had reached Mumbai on Thursday by a flight via Jeddah.

As part of Operation Kaveri launched by the Indian government, 17 people belonging to Telangana reached Delhi’s Palam Air Force Station on Friday.

Telangana Bhavan’s Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal received them.

Some of these people were sent to Hyderabad or other native places through a help desk set up at the Delhi airport. Some others were given temporary accommodation at the Telangana Bhavan.

Those who reached Mumbai on Thursday were also provided accomodation and food by the Telangana government. They alls reached Hyderabad on Friday.

Apart from the control room in Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, help desks have been set up by the state government at Delhi and Mumbai airports to help those returning from Sudan.

The Resident Commissioner is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi to identify those stuck in Sudan and make arrangements to bring them back.

About 3,000 Indians are reported to be stranded in Sudan after a conflict broke out between the country’s army and paramilitary forces a few days ago.

