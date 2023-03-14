HEALTHWORLD

17% of Denmark’s Covid patients develop long-lasting symptoms: Survey

In Denmark, 17 out of 100 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 experienced “long-term effects” within six to 12 months of being infected, according to the preliminary results of a survey released by the Statens Serum Institut (SSI).

The SSI, a governmental health and research institution, queried over 840,000 Danes about their post-Covid condition and the research began in August 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

The most common symptoms are alterations of sense of taste or smell, fatigue, breathing problems and heavy arms and legs, according to the survey.

It said that women are more susceptible to long Covid than men and “middle-aged citizens and people who had been hospitalised with Covid-19 were more frequently affected by long Covid”.

Danes who have received a 3rd injection experience fewer post-Covid symptoms than those who have only received two shots, suggesting that vaccination may lower the risk of long-term effects.

According to SSI, the after-effects of the Omicron variant differed from those of the Delta variant.

Those infected with the Omicron variant reported less loss of taste or smell, fatigue, breathing problems and cognitive impairment than those infected with the Delta variant, according to the SSI.

Further survey findings will be published in the coming months, including “several important results that can make us all smarter about long Covid”.

Since the outbreak began in early 2020, Denmark has reported a total of 3,176,083 Covid cases and 8,312 deaths.

