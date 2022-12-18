BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

As many as 132 out of the 756 delayed projects or 17.4 per cent projects are running behind schedule by five years and more.

Delay in land acquisition and forest clearances, lack of infrastructure support and linkages, delay in tie-up for project financing and lack of infrastructure support and linkages are some of the other reasons for these projects running behind schedule.

Out of the 756 delayed projects, 144 have overall delays in the range of one to 12 months, 117 have been delayed for 13 to 24 months, 363 projects for 25-60 months and 132 projects have been delayed for 61 months and above.

Apart from this, as many as 364 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore and above, have been hit by cost overruns of more than Rs 4.52 lakh crore, according to official data of the ministry of statistics and programme implementation, released for the month of November 2022.

It further stated that out of 1,476 projects, 364 reported cost overruns and as many as 756 projects were delayed.

