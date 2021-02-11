While the country recorded 108 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a matter of relief for the nation is that they were limited to a few states and union territories as 17 states have not reported any fatality due to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry informed that 17 states and UTs including Telangana, Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Daman & Diu, have not reported any Covid death in the last 24 hours.

India as on Thursday, has reported 12,923 new infections and 108 more deaths from novel coronavirus. The case tally has mounted to 1,08,71,294 while the Covid-19 death toll in the country has increased to 1,55,360, the data by the Health Ministry showed.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 1,42,562 active cases of the Covid-19 disease. The union ministry said that the total positive cases in the country now comprise merely 1.31 per cent of the total cases.

“India’s active cases per million population (104) is amongst the lowest in the world,” the ministry added.

However, 11,764 new recoveries were also registered in the same period which is 97.26 per cent of the total cases reported so far including deaths.

The ministry said that the national recovery rate (97.26 per cent) continues to be one of the highest globally.

The total recovered cases are 1,05,73,372. The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 1,04,30,810.

Meanwhile, the ministry also informed that 83.20 per cent of the newly recovered cases against Covid-19 are recorded in 6 states.

“Kerala has contributed the highest number to the newly recovered cases (5,745), followed by Maharashtra (2,421) and Gujarat (495),” it added.

