Seventeen fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and trespassing into the island nation’s territorial waters.

Sources in Tamil Nadu coastal police told IANS that the fishermen were in three boats and were fishing at Neduntheevu.

Sri Lankan naval officers reached the spot and took the 17 men into custody and also seized their boats.

They were taken to Kankesanthurai for further questioning.

The fishermen had left the Pudukottai coast on Wednesday morning.

