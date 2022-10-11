A 17-year-old boy studying in a polytechnic tied the nuptial knot with a 16-year-old minor girl at a bus shelter in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu in the presence of onlookers. The video of the incident went viral on social media and the Cuddalore police arrested the boy under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The district police and the District Child Protection Unit launched an investigation after the video of the act went viral and finally, the police arrested the boy on Tuesday.

The boy was sent to a juvenile observation home in Cuddalore while the girl was given counselling at the office of the child welfare committee. The Cuddalore police in a statement on Tuesday said that it arrested another person, Balaji Ganesh. P (51) for circulating the video of the marriage.

Balaji was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act, Prevention of Women Harassment Act, and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act as the boy and girl belong to the Scheduled Caste.

20221011-180406