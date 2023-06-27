In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old youth electrocuted by a live wire at a waterlogged street southeast Delhi’s Taimoor Nagar, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the incident took place on Sunday noon and the deceased was identified as Sohail.

According to police, Sohail was declared brought dead by the doctors and it was opined that he died due to electric shock.

After a thorough investigation at the scene, officials confirmed that that the tragic incident occurred as a result of a live electric wire exposed in the waterlogged street.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident, acknowledging the seriousness of the situation and the need for further investigation.

