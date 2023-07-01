INDIA

Netherlands head coach Andries Jonker has named 17-year-old Wieke Kaptein of FC Twente in his squad of 23 players for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Midfielder Kaptein has had a strong season in the Dutch Eredivisie with FC Twente and made her debut for the Netherlands in April this year against Poland. She is the youngest-ever World Cup squad member in Dutch soccer history, reports Xinhua.

Shanice van de Sanden, Fenna Kalma and goalkeeper Barbara Lorsheyd were the last three dropouts from the preliminary squad. In 2017 Van de Sanden was one of the pillars of the Dutch European Championship winners team and Kalma was the top scorer of the Eredivisie for FC Twente this season, earning a transfer to VfL Wolfsburg.

The Netherlands, which finished second at the 2019 World Cup, will play its first 2023 World Cup match against Portugal on July 23 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The other opponents in Group E are reigning champions United States and Vietnam.

