A 17-year-old youth, who sought to pass himself as a local goon, has been apprehended for allegedly threatening and stabbing a man with a knife in north Delhi, a Delhi Police official on Friday.

According to police, on February 12, Mohd. Azhar, a resident of Farash Khana complained that he, along with his cousin, were on the way back to their home after attending a marriage function late on February 11 when at about 11.45 p.m., they stopped at the HP petrol pump, near the Mortuary, to fill petrol in their two-wheeler.

An altercation among the complainant and petrol pump employees arose due to some irregularities. In the meantime, two unknown persons came there and threatened the complainant and stabbed him with a knife several times with the intention to kill him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

“The complainant and his cousinr somehow got to escape the accused persons and made a police control room call after asking for a mobile phone from a passerby. The duo was taken to Aruna Asif Ali Hospital for treatment,” he said.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Civil Lines police station and investigation was taken up.

“During investigation, several raids were conducted at the possible hideouts of the accused persons to nab them and finally on Thursday, one of the accused, who is a juvenile, was apprehended near the Mortuary in the late evening,” said the DCP.

He said that the youth confessed his involvement, along with his associate Badal, in the present case.

“He also disclosed that his associate Badal had used a knife to threaten and attack the victim as he was trying to pass off himself as a notorious element of the area. Subsequently, on his instance, raids were conducted at possible hideouts to nab his associate but he was absconding,” said the official.

