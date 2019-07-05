17-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by three unidentified miscreants in northwest Delhi, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Shamsher Alam, a vegetable vendor, who was stabbed in Meer Vihar in Rohini on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

“Alam and his father were returning home when two men caught hold of Alam while a third person stabbed him and fled away. Alam was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday afternoon,” said S.D. Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

The police have registered a case and are checking the CCTV footages of the area to nab the accused.

“We suspect personal enmity behind the murder,” Mishra said.

–IANS

