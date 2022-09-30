A 17-year-old boy studying in Class 10 was stabbed to death by his five classmates in the national capital, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a student by other students was received at Adarsh Nagar police station on September 29 after which the police staff reached the spot and the injured, identified as Deepanshu, a resident of Burari, was rushed to the hospital.

“He was declared dead by doctors during treatment, due to multiple stab injuries,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (atttempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) at the Adarsh Nagar police station and during investigation, it was revealed that deceased had a quarrel with the five accused classmates in their school, due to which they murdered him to take revenge, while they were going home.

The senior official said that during the investigation, CCTV footage was analysed and on the basis of local intelligence, five juveniles were apprehended from Lal Bagh, Azadpur, within two hours of the incident.

“Weapon of offence — a button actuated knife — which was purchased online, has also been recovered,” the official said, adding that further investigation of the case is in progress.

20220930-121603