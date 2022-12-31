INDIA

172 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022: J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that a total of 172 terrorists, including 42 foreigners, were killed in 93 encounters with the security forces so far this year in Kashmir.

“Number of militants killed from the LeT/TRF outfit during this year was 108 followed by 35 from JeM, 22 from HM, four from Al-Badr and 3 from AGuH,” Vijay Kumar, ADGP (Kashmir), said

“Hundred fresh recruitments were reported into militant ranks in 2022 showing a decline of 37 per cent over the last year. Of these, 74 joined the LeT.

“Sixty-five of these fresh recruits were killed in encounters, 17 were arrested and 18 are still active. Out of the newly recruited militants, 65 were killed within the first month of joining militant ranks.

“In addition, huge quantities of weapons, 360 were recovered during encounters and modules’ busting which include 121 AK series rifles, 8 M4 carbines and 231 pistols. Timely seizure of IEDs, sticky bombs and grenades averted major terror incidents during 2022”, the ADGP said.

