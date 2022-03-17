Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Kuldeep Singh on Thursday said as many as 175 terrorists have been killed while 183 have been apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir since March 2021 till date.

The CRPF has also killed 19 Maoists and arrested 699 in various operations in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states during the same period, he said, adding that two terrorists have surrendered in J&K while 598 Maoist cadre or supporters have surrendered in Chhattisgarh, and 287 in the Northeast region.

Singh also said that during this period, 253 arms were recovered in J&K, 164 in LWE region and 128 in northeast region whereas over 96 kg of explosives were recovered in in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,493 kg in LWE areas and 26 kg in the NE region.

The CRPF has also recovered 23 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in J&K, 398 in LWE areas and four in northeastern states whereas 232 grenades were recovered in J&K, 12 in LWE areas and 27 in NE states, he added.

Referring to the recent killing of a CRPF personnel who was at home on leave in Kashmir Valley, Singh said that this was the first such incident this year and added that the security agencies acted promptly and arrested the culprit within the shortest possible time

He also said that a total of 41 VIPs were provided with VVIP security cover during the recently-concluded Assembly elections in five states while the security of 27 protectees has been withdrawn after the election.

Singh also said that on Saturday, the force will conduct its 83rd Raising Day parade at the MA Stadium in Jammu – the first time when this is being celebrated outside the Delhi-NCR.

