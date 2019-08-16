17,500 entries received for Mumbai Half Marathon

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) A record number of 17,500 runners will line up for the fourth edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon, which will be flagged off by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday.

This is a quantum jump of more than 10 per cent over last year’s participation. Runners from across the city will take part in the half marathon, which will start from and conclude at BKC’s Jio Garden.

Organised by NEB Sports, the half marathon has been certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races in association with the Athletics Federation of India.

The gruelling 21 km run will start at 5.15 a.m., followed by the Timed 10 km Run at 6.10 a.m. and the 5 km Fun Run at 8.15 a.m.

“I am delighted to see the Mumbai Half Marathon grow by leaps and bounds every year. There are inspiring stories I witness every year, of how running has helped transform individuals to become better versions of themselves.

“India is on the right path to transform from a sport-loving nation to a sport-playing nation, and events like these have a huge part to play in encouraging people to step out and keep moving,” said Tendulkar, the brand ambassador of the event.

The marathon has carved a special niche for itself with members of the armed forces and the police patronising it every year. Over 3,500 runners in uniform, both men and women, will take part in this year’s event.

Out of the 17,500 runners, close to 4,500 are women, while 1,500 runners are participating through corporates. Six special runners are also in the fray.

