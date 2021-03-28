In a major development in terms of regional connectivity, a total of 18 flight routes were operationalised under the UDAN scheme on Sunday.

With this, over 343 routes have been operationalised under UDAN – Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

Another tweet said that UDAN scheme intends to boost inclusive national economic growth, employment opportunities, and air transport infrastructure development across the nation while aiming to make air travel affordable and widespread in the country.

Another tweet said that UDAN scheme intends to boost inclusive national economic growth, employment opportunities, and air transport infrastructure development across the nation while aiming to make air travel affordable and widespread in the country.

The routes inaugurated on Sunday include Agra to Bangalore and Bhopal, Prayagraj to Bhubaneswar and Bhopal, Kurnool to Chennai, Bangalore and Vizag, Gorakhpur to Lucknow and Dimapur to Dibrugarh.

