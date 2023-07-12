At least 18 passengers were injured when a state transport bus full of passengers tumbled into a gorge near the Saptashrungi hills in Maharashtra’s Nashik early on Wednesday, officials said.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport bus was carrying around two dozen people, mostly tourists and pilgrims who throng the famed Saptashrungi Temple here.

The tragedy occurred when it was negotiating a stretch near the Ganpati Point on the hilly road.

The injured passengers have been rushed to nearby public hospitals, said a MSRTC spokesperson.

Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse has directed the local administration to ensure full help to the victims of the accident, the cause of which is not clear.

Senior officials have rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue and pull the ST bus out of the gorge, while further details are awaited.

2023071237762